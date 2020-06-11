Transcript for Joe Biden widens lead in Nevada

We've got some news coming out of the city Nevada wanna go to Matt coming in Nevada Joseph Biden increasing his lead. Yeah apparently do about 22000 is pretty much doubling his lead he was just under 1%. Now he's nearing 2% in this is. Very close to where Hillary Clinton was high two and a half percent in 2016 sale. This is going to make the Biden can't feel very good and probably a lot more good news ahead for the Biden camp still a 190000. Outstanding ballots left to be tabulated the vast majority of them. Mail in ballots and a vast majority of that. Almost 90% coming from right here in Clark County which is a democratic stronghold so they're feeling pretty good right now and it is. Quite likely in fact that they will do better that Hillary Clinton did in 2016 here in Nevada again he can underestimate. The Kobe factor in unemployment factor here especially in Las Vegas and in Clark County it has a near 15% unemployment rate hike George that is good. Twice as more than twice the national rate. Tom warmest thank you that this map is getting smaller by the minister Donald Trump. Is this is but what if scenario we go to right now which would make sure we can punch it up on our map it if you you take out Nevada now just because the lead has changed area and Joseph Biden. It it is more on top what's he will we get the current map right now. We're still waiting on Alaska boarding give that right now tipped to president trump. 88 Nevada. He's not his he is also when Pennsylvania where he no longer is in the lead. North Carolina Georgia Georgia where he no longer in the lead and that he needs Arizona he needs four states it it just gets very very hard for the president. At this hour world you know and that we made this point. Throughout the morning and over the last two days Joseph Biden's on top in Pennsylvania the trend is going his way if it stays that way he gets to 273. It's game over there still lot of boats out there were to be covering every twist and turn as it comes. But right now the pat for Joseph Biden looks a lot eastern and for president from.

