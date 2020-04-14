Transcript for Joe Biden wins Wisconsin's turbulent election

Scott sent a liberal challenger unseated a conservative in combat and president comes pick in the battle over the State's Supreme Court. Conservatives still control the court by one but circuit judge Joseph crop skis went. As a big win for Democrats Wisconsin is considered a battleground and a Bellwether for the November presidential election. Adds it's as expected former vice president Joseph Biden won the primary turned on its head by the crow virus. The results were not announced for almost a week due to more than one million absentee ballots so.

