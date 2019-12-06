Transcript for Jon Stewart's passionate plea on Capitol Hill

I'm Ben Siegel here on Capitol Hill for ABC news live in the hallway just behind me around the corner. Former daily show host Jon Stewart and a group of nine elevenths first responders killing 9/11 first responders address lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee. In an effort to secure more funding. To help them pay for their health care programs you have tens of thousands of people who worked on the pilots that although the ground zero. And 2001 firefighters who answer the call to duty after the attack on the Twin Towers who have been years since. Developed cancer had suffered an event Marius number of ailments and do you find appropriated by congress to pay for there. Health care and medication is running out of money Jon Stewart is no stranger to this to this program he's been an advocate a leading advocate. For these firefighters for years and these other first responders and survivors he was back on Capitol Hill today delivering quite powerful testimony and a scathing review to congress who has so far not fully funded permanently funded this program take a listen. Nor indifference. Cost these men and women their most valuable commodity. So one thing they're running out. They responded. In five seconds. It did their jobs. Courage grace. Tenacity. Humility. Eighteen years later. Two hours. I. We're a. I'm very emotional day here on Capitol Hill also a successful. Some of these lawmakers are moved to tears by stewards. Testimony and some of the testimony from these other first responders and widows. One particular we don't first responder who was holding her husband's picture. They say they're gonna move quickly on this bill the House Judiciary Committee will vote tomorrow to cleared out of the committee the full house to pass it over to the senate by the end of this month. Again I'm Ben Siegel on Capitol Hill for ABC news five.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.