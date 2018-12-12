Transcript for Julian Castro announces he's exploring 2020 run

He I'm pleased today to announce that I've filed. Paperwork to explore a candidacy for president the United States I believe that our country is ready for war. Leadership that is trying to bring people together instead of tear them apart. Leadership that has integrity. Instead of what was he in Washington today. Leadership. That he's focused on opportunity for everybody. Not just picking and choosing who gets opportunity who doesn't based on your religion or where you come from where the color your skin. And I believe that folks want somebody that's focused on the future and not passed over the next few weeks I'm going to be visiting. Different parts of the country continuing to listen to folks will have an announcement on January 12 here in San Antonio on the west side. The thing is that this year you're gonna have a very talented field of people you might have two dozen people from all over the United States that are run. I think that's going to be fantastic. Not only for Democrats but for the country. And I have a strong vision for the country's future and if I run look forward to. Making my case to the American people well I believe that the American people or looking for a new generate. Should of leadership. No matter where I traveled I hear very clearly. From people that they want a new generation of leadership. I'm not gonna say that I'm the only young person that might relatively young person that might run in this race. I think you're going to be others but I do think that I bring a unique voice and perspective. If Iran in this campaign. And somebody asked me today well. You know you're not the front runner you're not near the top of the list right now. You grew up like I did on the west side of San Antonio. Go to that neighborhood. I didn't grow up the front runner I can't think of a time in my life where I started out as in front runner in life. There are a lot of people today in America that don't feel like front Roth and I'm gonna go speak to them and and I believe that I can win the nomination.

