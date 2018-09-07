Transcript for June 14, 1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg nominated as Supreme Court Justice

If judge Ginsburg is confirmed by the senate and so far there's only been effect has been nary a word of opposition she would become the 107 member of the Supreme Court. And only its second woman. As our law correspondent Tim O'Brien reports that is something which judge Ginsburg is particularly where. Judge Ruth Ginsburg may be considered moderate today but she was on the cutting edge of the women's rights movement in the early seventies. When she ran the women's rights project for the American Civil Liberties Union. She has a first class. Legal thinker. And then my opinion that's extremely important for the court. Ginsburg argued six major sex discrimination cases in the Supreme Court winning five she's been an appeals court judge since 1980. Former colleagues including conservative Republicans say she's a good choice for the High Court. In general she's she's a very careful thorough judge. And I think whatever agreement did have pleasure and privilege of serving with her and have the highest regard for her and say judge you. Is dedicated to the law. Abortion rights groups watch today's announcement would some concern last march Ginsberg gave a speech saying rovers and wade was too sweeping and unnecessarily divisive. Judge Ginsburg has been a strong advocate of women's equality but her criticisms of rovers to swayed. Raise some serious concerns. Ginsburg is widely believed to support a woman's right to choose abortion unlike the justice she would replace Byron white who want to to overrule roe. Gay rights groups worry about a 1984. Ruling Ginsburg join. Allowing the navy to discharge a sailor because he was day but even they are encouraged by Ginsburg's background. I do see her previous work before she took the bench as. Reflecting a commitment to equal rights and equal justice in. Ginsburg has been fighting sex discrimination most of her life usually on behalf of others occasionally for herself. After graduating from Columbia Law School in 1959 she was turned down for a clerk ship here at the Supreme Court by a justice who said he just wasn't ready for a woman. The best job she could get was as a legal secretary. Our nomination today to the Supreme Court speaks volumes about the success of the women's movement in which Ruth Ginsburg has played such a prominent role. Tim O'Brien ABC news at the Supreme Court.

