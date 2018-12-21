Transcript for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has cancerous tumors removed in lung surgery

Breaking news right now about the health. A Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg her office says she had surgery today. For cancerous nod jewels on her long's the surgery happened today a Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Her office says the nod jewels were discovered after she fractured her ridge during a fall in November. Her surgeon says there's no remaining evidence of disease elsewhere in her body and doctors aren't planning further treatment. Ginsburg is set to be resting comfortably and is expected to stay in the hospital for few days. Ginsburg is 85 years old.

