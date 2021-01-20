Transcript for Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive at US Capitol on Inauguration Day

Goodman capitol police officer. Under assault two weeks ago. While escorting the vice president. Ladies in June. The vice president elect of the United States probably validity terrorists but mr. Douglas involves. You can see why she smile. See if her eyes are smiling she got her. I saw as well you know for Secret Service code this pioneer. And that is just how so many see her course first woman district attorney in San Francisco. First woman attorney general. California only the second black woman to become a US senator. And all six had just as a reminder from a woman who was born at a time when all black women in this country still could not. And so certainly this is a real moment of fortune escape with his volunteer. Former president Barack Obama. And and I would imagine you were talking about the young girls in and I like to use tunnel is all words and she said in the past that they see themselves in a way that others may not. Simply because they've never seen before and as I mentioned as a result of this moment that the young women and girls everywhere are going to dream a bit bigger. And perhaps expect just a little more. Hud is there four stepchildren. David Muir got him off is gonna carve out a new role we've never seen before second gentlemen. And he helps choose what he would be called second gentleman was of course. On the list of possibilities he's comfortable with that and so we will call the second gentleman he's given up his post in a prestigious law firm. Out west implement teaching Georgetown necessarily mention. And his children have talked in recent days about how they call their own father their dad does. They said they're so comfortable with him and who he is that they also call for Doug in the household and they basically. Our parents have sexual relationship with a married six years are pursuing now. That is so connected so tight so close that if you're just out instantly and words the sort of romance that still alive they say between. I dug in and the vice president elect. But they support model has staked called her and it's a very close relationship a very modern family. Pamela Harris very close to their mother and as you mentioned George earlier they've all had dinner together a couple of Harris telling me when she was running for president. But she is all about. People knowing that she hears them she sees them she repeated that when she was chosen by Joseph Biden. And wanted to keep things as we head to this historic days not only. Not only was she the first woman to be vice president this Biron said children. Young daughters and sons all over America are now learning in real time. What's possible. In America.

