Transcript for Kanye West, Trump meeting at White House is real 'devil's triangle,' Kimmel says

Exciting. Tell you something. This country the stars are lining up perfectly they're in perfect alignment. Because on Thursday the doors of the White House will open to welcome none other than condi and west. President of the United States is having lunch would Connie now there's a devil's triangle boy I'm. I don't have noted is still but back to come I feel your network would buy that launch on paper view I want it looked as. What they talk about they say actually hinted Connie and trump La on the topics at the luncheon are said to include prison reform gang violence. And how good it feels to unload like a maniac on Twitter. My hope is that Connie bumps into Mike Pence while he's their home. Mother and I enjoy your have popped very much thank. How does that conversation be like as they are out of this afternoon. The deal what is it that condi was likes about Donald Trump I can't figure it out now let's all picture of them with. Kim any hit me con in loves a big ass. Can. Okay. Now how old hysterical right wing media react to this I mean your member. When Obama invited common to the White House all the fuss over that. He is who the N word he talks about cops the reference about bush. Italian women that Italians unite us again this is the president of the United States of America you know what. This is not a good message for our kids right and if John made things common sends a bad message to our kids what must he think about Kanye West the president. Is getting some very public enthusiastic. Praise from one of America's most iconic rappers Kanye West takes a stand for freedom of thought and freedom of expression we should all support this I'll love it. Our Sean he's evolving he really had some.

