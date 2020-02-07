Transcript for Who is Karen Bass?

While we hold up human rights in the world. We obviously have to hold a month in our country. The justice and policing act establishes it will transform an addition of policing in America. It never again should the world be subjected to weeks witnessing. What we saw in the streets in Minneapolis. Okay. Today is an opportunity an opportunity to re imagined public safety so that it is just and equitable for all Americans.

