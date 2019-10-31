Transcript for Katie Hill gives final speech before resigning

This is the last speech that I will get from this floor as a member of congress. I wasn't ready for my time here to come to an end so soon. It's a reality and still grappling with and I will be for a long time to come. I expected or at least hoped to be here. For as long as the voters of California's Tony fifth district should deem me worthy of the honor of representing them. I thought I could make a difference here in making our community our great country and the world. A better place for generations to cam. I like so many of my colleagues ran for office because I believed that our political system was broken controlled by the powerful and the wealthy. Ignoring and failing the regular people that it's supposed to serve. I came here to give a voice to the un heard in the halls of power. I wanted to show young people queer people working people imperfect people. That they belong here because this is the people's house. I felt sort of that and I'm sorry. To every young person who saw themselves and their dreams reflected in me and sari. To those who felt like I gave them hope in one of the darkest times in our nation's history and sari. To my family my friends my staff my colleagues. My mentors. To everyone who is supported and believed in me I'm sorry. To the thousands of people who spent hours knocking doors in the hot summer's sun. He made countless phone calls who sacrificed more than I can ever know to give everything they could in every possible way. So that I could be here I am so so sorry. And to every little girl who looked up to me. I hope that one day you can forget me. Mistakes I made in the people I've hurt that led to this moment we'll hot me for the rest of my life and I have to come to terms with that. Ever since those images first came out I barely left my bed. I've ignored all the calls in the tax. And went to the darkest places that a mine can go and has shed more tears than I thought were possible. At hidden from the world because I am terrified of facing the people that islet down. But I made it through because the people who loved me most dragged me back into the light and reminded me that I was stronger than that. To those of you who were by my side in my worst moments you know who you are I love you I'm so grateful and I will never forget.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.