Thank you so much for sitting down with me character to be with you thanks for having that we want anyway this for awhile and here we are in Ukraine. You're. The first. US senior official to come here to Ukraine sense the impeachment trial began. Is it different feeling is it different vibe for you. You know I've been coming here now for five years I came here handful of times as a member congress on the intelligence committee. And that I was here in my previous role as director CIA to watch what's happened in these last years since the mid on the first and I was here was. A month after the my done to push the revolution here in key. Watch the 44 million people just excel at that still have a war going on in the southeast and yet that economic growth do you cut. Freedoms that they never had before there's a lot of work to do so many challenges here you grade but it is does feel different it feels like this is the place now firmly planted. With our ideals of freedom and democracy and they are intent on ensuring they can for every one of their people it's really pretty special to watch this story over the last five years. We heard presidents Lansky today say. He would come to Washington tomorrow did you give him a formal invitation. While I'm here today. We're working on many things alongside the moment when the time is right there both busy people who find Iran opportunity for he in the present to me you know you're called it. They met New York in January but she's in September I'm sure the running into each other again someplace what will find the right time for her and to come to Washington president to come here. These are two leaders who are. On a mission together to fight against the challenges that are here in Ukraine and that this country on a great direction it's important for America. But this is the hinge of freedom sits right on the edge between. Russia and Europe who important that we get this right in the without the Ukrainian people get what it is they want. Will you say it's important for America. You also know as as policy is what you talk about that's what's important to you and you've made it very clear. That supporting ukrainians is essential. For their survival to fight the Russians so why not make that meeting happened right now is in time of the guests. Oh we'll get it right mean the meetings meetings are valuable to stuff themselves right the theater of diplomacy is much less important and actually. Digging in and doing the right things if you if you look at the things this administration has done. Here it's remarkable to see the switch between this administration in the previous one. The previous ones and memories of sleeping bags we sent them things they could actually defend themselves with. We've been very helpful in helping them figure out how to get there judiciary right used to work to do. What we're committed to that we provided. Lots of resource is not just money but our time and our talents my team here at the state department's working hard. Those are the things that will deliver for the Ukrainian people when that when the time is right to it is a figured out and then get together maybe in Washington it may be hearing keep it could be someplace else. Isn't the time right right now what's the president waiting for studio work to their we'll get we'll get the time. Did you ask him how the investigation is going into corruption did you talk about buries. We talked about all the things that he needs to do. To deliver on the commitments that he made during his campaign you remember this was they. A hard cut what campaign there are lots of candidate wasn't too different than American elections often are. Presence lest he said he was gonna do just a couple things who's gonna get their economy going he was gonna reform their government so that sort of to the people. And he was in the deliver an effort to get peace and reconciliation in the Celtics he's working hard on those who talked about each of those. We can get involved in the noise in Washington DC. We were focused on the future in the path forward for Ukraine. And for the relationship between American. Beauty into about priest he talked about all the things that matter. We didn't talk about all that silliness that's gone on back there in Washington he talked about Biden's. We didn't just we were looking forward talk about any it's about the impeachment trial. That came up once I think it was a result of a question just like the when your past week when reporters asked questions you do your best to respond to them. But but for a presidents Len ski and I the focus today was very different from that there's still a lot of work to do. American businesses who want to come here and investment got him actually have the opportunity to view that. Still remains to balance the China's coming here. Doing things that aren't useful for the Ukrainian people we we talked about those things that thing there were things that really matter to the American people and the people. Why think there's some things simply to it to set straight with regard to you and former national security advisor John Bolton. As you know this book that he as written. We have now read apparently excerpts from this book. It's causing a lot of headlines back home Bolton wrote that the president told him. That he wanted to continue with holding military aid to Ukraine until they helped with investigations. Into Democrats. Including the Biden's did you know about that yesterday. So you're now commenting on reports. On them alleged book about notes that someone clippings to have seen. Where we're off in the land of the hypothetical and and engage in that. I've said everything I have to say about what took place president was very clear to me he gave me guidance on what he one of our policy with respect to Ukraine to be. How we were going to deliver that. The boundaries he expressed real concerns to me about the risk of corruption here. Talked about that often. I talked today in my remarks about the fact that we need Europe to do more in the French to do more when the Germans to do more this is on their doorstep. Those were the things president focused on when he talked to me Ira called those of very crisply. Very clearly when we were talking about. He does that make sense to continue to provide this assistance to Ukraine get valid concerns about how we're gonna do it now we're gonna make sure protect America if we didn't do it. Point made. But have never known John Bolton to be not truthful. You know there were there were times that we always had to work through things to make sure we added accurate as between us. Do you think this book is just a tantalized because he has a chip on the shoulder and he didn't leave the White House are very good terms kiran. We'll see what we'll see what it says it comes out will read it together you can read the manuscript. Haven't read the manuscript and Africa the outfit are probably won't read the book either. Even though it talks about you. Lot of people talk about if I read everything their children about me I would nap time for this wonderful interview with. He writes about that you and he an expert went to the Opel. That he told the president. This is an merit in America's interest to. Not withhold aid. He said that S percent this defense relationship we have gotten some really good benefits from it notably military equipment manufactured in the US. Trample pride Ukraine as a corrupt country where pissing away our money. Is that how you remember that meeting. You know unlike others I don't talk about conversations I had with the president. Up there were many meetings all that we we know that's very clearly right I was an advocate for continued to support what I was doing right here in Ukraine today I continue to think. That there's good value for what we're doing you wanted to wait to get here absolutely I've ever in my. Why was it's so important to you at that time why why did you. Fight for that and go to the president and say we've got to get that aid to Ukraine. Accurate to same reasons I just describe to you in the beginning of our interview this is important to the United States of America. We have challenges here to freedom we want to make sure democracy flourishes here it's on the edge of the European opportunity. And now this country is firmly anchored in the west and if we get it right. It'll be so for decades and for generations that had a chance to go to Ukraine's equivalent of Walter Reed today to see these. Young men who were sitting in a hospital who have been injured in this war that continues. One one of the gunmen gave me their patch there that airborne patch. We have to remember that there continue to be engaged in the struggle we have this opportunity to help them we should demand that other countries help them as well. If we get this right we will set a course for another democracy in the world that's always good it's good for American businesses that from further freedom ideals. That we attempt to project all around the world. So when you into the oval in you talk to the present about the importance of not withholding aid. You like to talk policy this is your thing so. Why was it's so important. At that time to release the aid and getting here what would've happened if that aid wouldn't have gotten here mr. secretary. Well I'm not sure this sense of urgency here implying we we talked about lots of policy things every time I went in there. This would've been one of the items that we were speaking about the nine justices isolation is that. We worked for years on its project. That's the president that had approved its assistance. Not ones. Not twice but now three times I'm confident we'll do so again in the year ahead of us as presence had a consistent policy that simple gonna get this right. We're going to be part of a coalition let's make sure. That that resource is get to the right place that it's not skim that it doesn't end up in some black hole of corruption let's make sure we get it to the right place. And let's make sure there's others participating as well it can't just be that's America's engage in this project it's what every time this topic came up. It's what I stressed the present we were going to deliver for him and now we have the task doing we've approved this financial assistance. We need to make sure my team here needs to make sure that we get it done right and we deliver on the concerns the president and we don't allow those things to happen. And I just won a mixture. You did not hear those words come from the president's mouth where withholding that aid. And I'm ten like that I investigations. Into the Biden's I don't talk about conversations with the president I'm telling you what our policy was. For the B from the beginning. And throughout that it remains today the paper if a good point. And I think it's confusing for a lot of people there were two policies. There's definitely. The policy that that you talk about. That the policy you have publicly endorsed through regular State Department channels. Then there was the second policy this this shadow policy. Rudy Giuliani this irregular channel did you ever know about that policy. I'm not sure you're describing this correctly how would you describe what my conversations. Every time we were talking must not just with the present but with other members of government those of us who were tasked with delivering not only our policy here in Ukraine but. Our policy with respect to Europe and NATO these are all deeply tied together 144 million people trying to lean mean to make sure that we get this right. We were consistently talking about these important things there's always lots and noise they're always lots of people out running around. My task is to keep my team focused and to deliver. If the policy set that the president's laid out that sits inside America's national security strategy. To deliver safety and security for the American people I am confident that that's what we've done I'm proud of the work we've done here in Ukraine more broadly in Europe to keep American people say. So you didn't feel distracted by a second policy the shadow policy and a regular camp not for a moment. And I'm. Go to move on the very important to to ask you this Bolton also rights that unit and I'm asking you because he mentioned to you. According to the reporting that you think you've seen death I understand. It does have to be your you're talking to the American people it's clear that they understand precisely what it is that we now and. Immediate and the American people they they want to hear from you and and and that's where we're sitting here talking about this and it's important and I and I know you're going to be. Transparent when I ask you about this specifically because he acknowledged. That you privately went to him and said there was no basis of the claims that Giuliani have been making about ambassador Marie Ivanovic. Do you have any evidence that she did anything wrong in her job sir. President has the right. To have full team that he has trust and confidence and everyone of us I may not be the secretary of state by the time this interview ends right. President has every right to say no this is the team I want to put on the field I think get rid of me for any reason for every reason for no reason he has every right. Entire team he has no I trust that. And have no risk that that persons not engaged Mexican in the policy that I want the American people elected me the president that states who cheat. So he knew he said to me hey I think it's time to develop another path forward and we deliver that program. I don't talk but a term matters I don't talk about internal policy and I it's just something I'm not gonna do it wouldn't be fair to any member of my team. So so let me ask look let me ask you this I know you've been criticized for not apology apologizing to Ivanovic a pay. You've been asked that a number that's I'm not gonna ask you that okay. Well it but I welcome desk again. Well there you welcome to ask you sir are you feeling moral tension one we we delivered for the press the United States and the Ukraine policy. That will benefit the American people I hope. For years and years to come. Any regrets. On and the NPR interview. And how you handle that. In interview was one. Long course of interviews I've had with national public radio. They have consistently. With respect Islamic republic Iran favored team that doesn't represent what I believe the American people need and deserve. I've I've consistently defended what our policy has been panic a policy it's been very access. You met with the wounded today you mentioned that a fellow captain he gave you his patch. Your West Point you're a warrior leave no man behind leave no woman behind. 141000 ukrainians that we know of so far have died in in the fight against Russia what did you tell presidents Lansky today. About what the US is prepared to do to get the Russians. Out of their country. We talked about all the range of tools that the Ukrainian people happens things that they need to do. And then we talked about the scope of what America and the capacity to help them some of them are sanctions some of them of that assistance that we provide. Not just financial assistance we provide a tactical assistance moral courage. And clarity with respect to the problems that and then we have also the task of ensuring that other countries joining us well so we can help. Presents let's get round up other nations to help in the fight for freedom this one.

