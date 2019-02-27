'Liar, Liar, Pants on fire!' GOP lawmakers attack former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Republicans depicted the congressional hearing as a circus orchestrated by allies of the Clintons
0:31 | 02/27/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Liar, Liar, Pants on fire!' GOP lawmakers attack former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
Liar liar pants on fire and no one should ever listened to you and give you credibility. It's. She says debt as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham Alabama. That there is no way that she would work for it four and individual. Who was races how do you reconcile the two of those as neither should audience as the son of the Holocaust survivor. Certainly it's the first time the convicted murderer. Has been brought back to be a star witness in Erie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

