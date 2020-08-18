Lifelong Republican John Kasich appears at 2020 DNC

More
The former Ohio governor spoke on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
3:53 | 08/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lifelong Republican John Kasich appears at 2020 DNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:53","description":"The former Ohio governor spoke on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72433608","title":"Lifelong Republican John Kasich appears at 2020 DNC","url":"/Politics/video/lifelong-republican-john-kasich-appears-2020-dnc-72433608"}