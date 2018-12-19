Transcript for Lindsey Graham blasts Trump for Syria troop withdrawal

My view. Eyes this is not defeated NC. I was there just a few months ago they've been incredibly hurt. And our troops there are an insurance policy against the re emergence of vices 2200 troops is a very small footprint. It's an insurance policy against prices can invent. The war against radical Islam over. In many ways is stretching it this decision is a withdrawal all our forces in Syria my mail were dramatically less. This is an Obama light mood. Everything that's about withdrawing. In Iraq without a residual force came true if trial withdrawals from Syria. And they do you come back like I think it will. You'll be one of the reasons aching back so yes this is makes this list say it isn't that. It withdrawal first thing I would do is find out what they'll and meeting -- yesterday. No it really. Pretty noise and do this in the hallway. And secondly our hearings and oversight this is a Republican president not try to area worked with enough likened. But he can't be immune from oversize. We've pretty aggressive since McCain myself almost the State's. And I'm won't be aggressive about. But I think that the foreign policy decisions that put us at risk this is the role of the congress has to make administration's. Explained their policy not in a tweet. But before congress. Answering questions.

