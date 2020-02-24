Transcript for Man blames Amy Klobuchar in part for murder conviction he wants tossed

Even at the market based on was over time she recharged me. She reached army refers to remark. Never looked into the facts of the case never even address the misconduct had taken place and still put the same detective he signed police on mock case. So it took to going give more bogus evidence so you hold Amy Klobuchar responsible. Yes I feel like she paid a big part parsley I feel like she is to source everything that happened. With heart charges he never took the time to look into this creation of its time to going actually see is this true or is this for us. You know I mean and when she did that she opened are believed she gave the police free rein message is brought me back a conviction.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.