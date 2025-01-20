Marco Rubio confirmed as secretary of state by Senate

Rubio becomes the first member of Trump’s cabinet to be confirmed by the Senate.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live