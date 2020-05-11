Transcript for Marijuana legalization may have influenced Arizona vote

Let's bring in our virtual roundtable for some more analysis on that joining us today aides his political contributor LV granderson former Republica and congresswoman Barbara Comstock. Welcome to both of you and let let me begin with l.s they. Your you know America put county in Arizona pretty well we're talking about this yesterday with you. So what's driving the flip in Arizona which is not. Then confirmed ABC news is not called Arizona but right now a judge judge Joseph Biden with the lead. That would be a flip from trump to Biden what accounts for that. I think there are several factors at play here talked first and foremost was Cindy McCain. Cars we are no drug John McCain was not a fan of talk initially was mutual. And it's been a great deal of time course uses terrorism. Our question his intelligence questions morality and that just did not play well out here in Arizona where a military families are really worship and pounded here. Harm another factor of course is sold marijuana hope proposition 207 was on the ballot. Participant is ready apiece for the LA times about this dynamic and while it may sound humorous. All the reality years is that I didn't find a single candidate or any other proposition. That received as many oh yes votes that's proper tools southern. And when you compare that to what the vote was white and and that's when sixteen he's our number of counties worked in Arizona. That's supported tools sudden and words very red and Tony sixty that are more pink things when he twenty and he got a pretty. That people who are huge marijuana advocates were interested in running businesses selling marijuana growing marijuana. One who supported president who is going to be pro marijuana which was Joseph Biden. So I think if you look at those two factors. The back and sugar to why Arizona does and play in a serious way for the first time since 1996 for Bill Clinton. And I'll leave you think brought people out to the poll that maybe otherwise would not have voted. Well certainly I believe that if proper tool seven what's in the mid term election and may have failed. Home we know that people tend to show up more join the general election because of the presidency. But the people who organize their proposition also learned a lot of lessons from 2016 wind of the initial proposition failed by 51%. Parts of flip from there what percent defeat to a 60% approval. Took a lot of work for years and it's a lot more votes yes I do believe that that contribute to an. The barber it's looking likely that Republicans will maintain control of the senate so how do you think Mitch McConnell will work. With a potential Biden White House if that's how this race ends up. I think is that they've got great victory for leader McConnell. And you know it and also keeping you know are obvious senators that he was able to. And there is a good interview from a few years ago where Mitch McConnell talks about. Joseph Biden was really the person he could work we did during the Obama administration's right do you think you'll see working together because. There really was Biden did not. Have any coattails. And when you it's not just the senate. Where we are Republicans retain his sanity. They also. Gained seats in the house instead of losing tend it's funny as heads Nancy Pelosi said it was just ain't. I recorded cult of the Democratic Caucus were Abigail spam burger is it congresswoman from Virginia this is a freshman. She was yelling at her colleagues saying that progress and AMC agenda. No different the police she's always had never say it again. I'm the it's. Yeah that whole progressive agenda. Almost cost her her election she said it and that's what cost as other Democrats their likes and. Until there's a lot of bloodletting there on the Democrats are for that and I should point out. I'm for example in Arizona. We checked the state senate and it looks like we'll keep this state house so down ballot Republicans in much better. We did not lose any of the state house is that we're targeted by Eric holder's hopper ace and its let these statehouses. I'm form redistrict dings or where ax I think we've gained three Republican. You state legislature seat is about an amazing. Com it's your grassroots effort Jim then that money was much happier on the other sides of the progressive. Kosmas Madonna and failed and generally across the board of the fact that Joseph Biden. Graham really are with no more moderate. Probably why each I would agree with our other guests bet. I'm John McCain certainly did have an impact in Arizona and I'm the other presidents aren't constant. Attacks on John McCain and his family tied to have cost him dearly and not stay. Well Barbara Lilly fell over the rebels the end and you did got on the notion of what this election tells us. About the parties see if he did president trump was trump on the bout with the Republican Party. On the ballot always trump isn't on the ballot and as far as progressives are concerned avoid Biden. Is a moderate and ran as a moderate and was expected to have his blue wave and it didn't coming if they're progressives would say he wasn't left enough. We think about that housing. Well I I think when it comes to know whether or not the president was on the ballot I can show you here in Arizona are. Are just from driving around. That a number of down about it candidates did not mention. Charles Maine didn't even safe Republican. District conservative but it did not say and Republican. And we had a City Council members nearby Raymond died Phillips and I don't know if you may recall a guy Philips have organized an anti masking anti NAFTA rally. And he actually made a very distasteful about joked in regards to George Floyd. And he was punished greatly in the on the ballot. For doing so which he lines up pretty much were Donald Trump's I would say a lot of people. Here called what they still are proud Republicans and conservatives there's a lot of things about prison and Schwab experts in out of you have them Supreme Court guard. Judges are all in all set in place they really don't have a lot of love for him now. And Barbara what about the push back on on that really. Maybe the lesson for Republicans going forward. Donald Trump didn't run on anything but being Donald Trump during the platform the party had that that they don't stand for anything zip. What ever Donald Trump wants and the lesson is be his trophy as you possibly can I'd I guess LC is sent an Arizona that would work but. He had removed Republicans counseled him don't be so tough and he just put the pedal to the medal and look. Blip or is. On I think he I think there's definitely something cheat you certainly have Republicans. Who wouldn't vote broadened the ticket but did not vote for the president. I think. That's actually one of the mistakes I think senator Lincoln project that was attacking both president trump and this senator is I think they made a mistake I'm not that the back tired. I'm the president himself had attacked seizing. Collins and look how well see dated she and so far ahead. About the president in Maine and and what a great tribute to her. Sees it out she was her own woman. I I think there was really a sort of common sense of the voter can both parties are somewhat surprised he's the polling was not showing this. The polling was selling and the Republicans that the president was voted dragged down. How are Republicans and I think and the Democrats are they were showing that they're gonna get a clue wait we didn't because. The American people are centrist and hard at any any kind of had a nice balance here you're going to have five. I does that have to work with a Republican senate work win at a house and has more common. I would. Republicans and it is true and some pretty good sensible arm. Middle of the road Republicans and I think there's going to be both it is going to be a bit chase and I'm Weathers the IOC cult mind the last. What AM of the populace they are as he can't afford the trunk color on the right. People want you to focus on their everyday problems this isn't about you know worshipping some personality. Its about you know loses. Dressing as kitchen table is she all right Barbara Comstock NLV granderson thanks very much for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.