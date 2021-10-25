Mark Meadows faces contempt vote and latest on Jan. 6 investigation

ABC News' deputy political director, Averi Harper, joins for a conversation as the House is set to vote on contempt charges for Mark Meadows, and more on the latest in the Jan. 6 investigation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live