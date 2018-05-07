Transcript for Michael Cohen scrubs mentions of Trump in bio

President chums former lawyer and fixer is further distancing himself from his old boss Michael Cohen's Twitter bio no longer says. Personal attorney to president Donald. Days after telling ABC news that he now puts his family and country first. But Cohen wouldn't say if he would cooperate with federal investigators he has not been charged but remains under investigation. And the attorney representing adult film star stormy Daniels says he might run for president. Michael at an Audi says hill run in 20/20 if president trump seeks reelection and no other candidate looks like they can win. Of a knotty now a fixture on cable news and frequent critic of the president tweeted that a traditional candidate cannot defeat the president. The Daniels is suing president trump and former attorney Michael Cohen to invalidate an alleged deal to silence her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.