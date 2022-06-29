Mick Mulroy: ‘This is not the end of terrorism operations from Afghanistan’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Mick Mulroy about the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live