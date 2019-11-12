Mike Bloomberg releases new campaign ad

More
The billionaire Democrat has now spent more than $100 million on TV advertising in the 2020 campaign.
0:29 | 12/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mike Bloomberg releases new campaign ad

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"The billionaire Democrat has now spent more than $100 million on TV advertising in the 2020 campaign.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67641591","title":"Mike Bloomberg releases new campaign ad","url":"/Politics/video/mike-bloomberg-releases-campaign-ad-67641591"}