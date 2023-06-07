Mike Pence suggests Trump can 'never' be president again

In his first campaign speech, former Vice President Mike Pence defended his actions on Jan 6. in certifying Joe Biden as the next president.

June 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live