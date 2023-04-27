Will Mike Pence testify before the Jan. 6 special counsel?

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders has the latest on the D.C. appeals court rejecting Donald Trump’s attempt to block his former VP Mike Pence from testifying before the Jan. 6 special counsel.

April 27, 2023

