Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson throws support behind VP Harris ahead of rally

ABC News' Selina Wang interviews Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson from the floor of the DNC in Chicago ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Milwaukee.

August 20, 2024

