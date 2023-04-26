Montana transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr barred by GOP from House floor

ABC News' Ike Ejiochi reports on Montana’s only transgender lawmaker speaking on the state House floor before state republicans voted to bar her for the remainder of the 2023 session.

April 26, 2023

