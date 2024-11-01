Native American congressional candidate aims to make history in Arizona

Former president of the Navajo Nation, Jonathan Nez, is running on the Democratic ticket for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live