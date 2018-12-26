Transcript for Negotiations to end government shutdown at a standstill

Today Americans could really start to see and feel the effects of the partial government shutdown. It's a disgrace what's happening. In our country. But other than that I wish everybody very Merry Christmas. President trumps Christmas message to the country as he continues to lash out at Democrats. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told USA today. Trump is being a fear monger. In using scare tactics to gain support for southern border wall the president also claimed without any proof that many of the quarter thousand federal employees. Forced to work without pay over the holidays supporters fight. Those workers are said to me communicated. Stay out will you get the funding for the Walt. These federal workers want the world. Federal employee Rick one Snyder a government contractor with a family. And no clue about his next paycheck. I mean. Ports record is Marie. Basically. Like extortion. Note dogs hostage to America's experts are. Certainly Hitler work. Uncertainty is also leading to Wall Street worries so porous been the worst December on worker for starts since the Great Depression. If you look at the economy right now the real economy the thing that we feel every day of our lives. Okay you look at the unemployment rate were now at the lowest level in 49 years and when you look at next year 2019 most economists. Don't see the productivity that we feel in this moment. Adding up to next year. This morning a White House economic advisor pushed back saying the positive holiday sells numbers will force the market to refocus on the upside. On the shut down congress is not back until tomorrow. But negotiations could restart as soon as today. Kenneth Bolton ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.