New Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Harris in the lead in Iowa

Averi Harper joins ABC News Live to discuss how Vice President Kamala Harris’ lead in Iowa could reflect in nearby battleground states.

November 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live