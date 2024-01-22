New Hampshire primary now a 2-person race

ABC's Zohreen Shah shares how Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are responding to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now endorsing the former president.

January 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live