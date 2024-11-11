Veterans Day fundraiser produced by Bob Woodruff Foundation draws Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen will stand up on Monday at the annual Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser. The fundraiser benefits injured veterans and their families.

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live