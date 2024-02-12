New poll shows most Americans think Biden and Trump too old for 2nd terms

A new poll is raising questions about President Biden and former President Trump's ages. The ABC News/Ipsos poll shows most Americans think both Biden and Trump are too old to serve second terms.

February 12, 2024

