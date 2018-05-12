Transcript for North Carolina US House race faces ballot fraud

The results of the nation's last on resolved midterm congressional race. Still in question Republican Mark Harris currently leads Democrat Dan McCready bite his 905. Votes. But north Carolina's state elections board refuses to certify the results and they're now investigating a longtime political operative from blatant county McRae Dallas documents released late yesterday by the state board of elections show Dallas appears to have been a top collector of absentee ballot requests in blatant county this law. Showing Dallas turned in well over 500 applications for mail in ballots and sue women have now told our affiliate WS OC. That Dallas paid them to kick up absentee ballots from voters in the district. One of the women Cheryl can Lott said she didn't know that in North Carolina Nazi legal. I feel bad not on that it was an. Legal but I did pick a time. In las says she was paid 100 dollars speak of the ballots and says she was also told to promote Paris the Republican candidate to voters. But said she refused she was then instructed to return the ballots to an office building in the county. The second woman to injury he sin said she was told to do the same. I don't know I don't know what I do it doesn't live in las says she knows and at least five other people who were doing. She says it has been going on for years. Dallas has declined to comment on the allegations Republican leaders in the state say that Harris should be served by the winner. Because they say no evidence has yet been made public that shows he didn't get the most lawful votes. And New York.

