Transcript for Former North Dakota senator talks politics, Native American issues

We're joined now by former senator Heidi hi camp and North Dakota and ABC news contributor senator hi camp thanks for doing nests. They're owed no problem they need so much for having me on. When you've had a close relationship with tribes in your home state. Talk to you about. Voter. Concerns went when it comes to tribes we talk to you a lot about this in the lead up. Two at November concerns that folks who lived on reservations. Didn't. Housing the same opportunities to place their boats or. Or is facing some really tough restrictions to pass their boats has there been any update on the. Well in three states like the coat it it's a large land. Resignation. Many times they don't even get close so delivery so. If your state requires a postal delivery grass on a residential address on and on an ID. You're a residential grass insult the tribes and North Dakota where every area brass. In getting their tribal IDs to meet compliance requirements. Whip Don the sector is state North Dakota but clearly the Almonte was designed to disenfranchise. A lot of people especially elderly people. And native American people who may not. Hi out that residential address people who are long list don't know residential. Asks. What are the great story I think Libya north odious and number of the church its hundreds of nation are Revere address as an actress or tribal IT it's insult. You know this isn't it a huge challenge and I would say. Both political parties in many ways that left rights. And I think it's terrific that the tribes have engaged very early on high eight that would create more recent competition. Between the political parties address these issues. I am I listen to the interview. If you Google and I kinda leading issues what we're tribal governments will telling people tell you want their sovereignty. Recognized and protected and they want strong government to her relationship. With leadership coming under federal government to help honor its treaty rights winter X. Tell your education when your house and certainly bond horseman is a major concern. In India again Nico I'm drug use and some resides on reservations. It just a matter of more federal funding or are also bureaucratic challenges and stay that keep that relationship so tough. What jurisdictional challenges our top because. When you look and a felony crime in North Dakota it's not prosecute it. On the reservation by the authorities it's legal jurisdiction each. The FDI is grossly understaffed in north. To deal with that let below criminal activity and on II took the lead in introducing legislation. Two it rest murdered in missing indigenous. Women's concerns. But we're so yeah EI when someone goes missing does Zia EI PH wait a local law enforcement authority. Senator McCain and I we're successful in getting an AMBER Alert bail. Nanny nanny places in Indian Country didn't even now the opportunity to amber alerts. And so there's a jurisdictional challenge. Resource challenge and help here's a huge opponent Barack. If you get the neon being in treaties that. They add that the government actually provide out here and and you look at her Oscar to her agent contribution. In Medicare and Medicaid it's twice or three times what he gives in the expenditure for Indian people but Indian people experienced serious. I health care concerns like dying fetus like. I'll be bigger and mental health challenges on child Lima which led to a lot of her own challenges in terms no urgently. But yeah money's not work coming and you'll into all. Katz Dan. Basically absent without meeting in many places in Indian Country so I think it's written that the tribes organizing and they're demanding. Bet their concerns be part of that dialogue. In in this election. You mentioned earlier that the trends are also demanding the federal government stick to the original treaty obligation as a constant conversation. And thinking in the last year there's been so much focus. On just the use of the land we've talked about. Sacred lands in the bears years area I was talked about standing rock in your neck and the lads. I think about the my care protests. Just last week in Hawaii. How do we have these fundamental questions of who owns the land still problems and I. Well I think that when you look at that the president president Annan. Designating certain areas as set asides spiritually. And and act it's reversed by the administration. Not understanding the cultural significance. The east place. And what that neat neat I think it's interesting when you look at least like Cody desperately. Very much Bob Brown on an illegal to disrupt the cemetery in north. Well you'll be neat undersea and or a lot of aunt. Native American tribes. There are places that are people are places editors ears are places that need to be recognized and over the years. There's been tons of federal lines. That will recognize the sanctity of those races this debt policy at those places are bulb went on the there's competition. Not like I want it real beer and drill and oil. Well or aren't I'm produce a mind it's indicates Alaska. Then all of a sudden. Those interest through those commitments that the federal government asked me. To recognizing spiritual places. It is is completely general we went. In the interest. Or in support of its special interest and so I think that the tribes have eerie very legitimate concern. And the tribes. Com are in gauging early on which I think it's so critical. And so important and I really look forward to seeing the outcome aspects. You know during or what I was in the senate armed senator frank in the NNA. Tests and I. You stay out. Ongoing dialogues are colleagues in our pockets basically saying. Do you understand that on some reservations. 90% of the women blown out and victims of sexual assault or domestic violence. Do you wonders the pump that in recent suicide on Indian written speeches. Are in epidemic. Proportions. You'd Montana struggling with its right now. And I think there's got to be don't weirdness not just called a week old. Obligations. And treaty obligations that perhaps Ian awareness of what's happening right now we aren't out. Going to provide support being teaches ERI. And a Heidi hi camp we really appreciate you bringing your expertise to tighten up isn't burnished is thus bank you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.