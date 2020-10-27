By the Numbers: Why millions of Americans don’t vote

More
A look at the eligible U.S. voters who don’t vote, and why this election could mark a turning point in voter participation.
1:16 | 10/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Why millions of Americans don’t vote

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"A look at the eligible U.S. voters who don’t vote, and why this election could mark a turning point in voter participation. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73846199","title":"By the Numbers: Why millions of Americans don’t vote","url":"/Politics/video/numbers-millions-americans-dont-vote-73846199"}