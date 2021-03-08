Transcript for NY AG probe finds Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

I'm joined here today by and Clark in June Kim the two lead attorneys who were designated as special deputies. To the attorney general's office. To announce the findings of their investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against. Governor Andrew Cuomo. How make a brief stay in that statement and then turn it over to miss Clark and two. Mr. Campbell we'll delve into the investigation's findings. In the independent investigation has concluded. The governor Andrew Cuomo. Are sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law. Specifically. The investigation found that governor Andrew Cuomo. Sexually harassed current and former. New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome. And not a consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments. Of a suggest it can sexual nature. That created a hostile work environment for women. A set forth. In the report. We find. But the governor. Fun humorous occasions. Engaged in conduct that constitutes unlawful. Sex based harassment. Specifically. We find that the governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees. She did so by among other things. Engaging in unwelcome. And non consensual touching. And also repeatedly making comments. Other socialized for gender based nature. Our investigation revealed. But these were not isolated incidents. They were part. Of a pattern. The governor's pattern of sexually harassing behavior was not limited. To members of his own staff. But extended. To other state employees. Including. A state trooper who served on his protective detail. There are eleven complainants. Whose allegations. Are set forth in great detail in the report. Nine of them far full war employed. By the State of New York for state affiliated entity. The complainant interacted with the governor under different circumstances. For example. Some of then met with him regularly. As an executive assistant. For its members of the staff. As I said. As a trooper on his protective detail. While others only met him once. But all of them experienced. Harassing conduct from the governor. Some suffered through unwanted touching thing grabbing of their most intimate body parts. Others suffered through repeated offensive sexually suggestive. Or gender based comments. A number of them endured both. None of them welcome to. And all of them found it disturbing and humiliating. And comfortable and inappropriate. And now we find. But it was unlawful sex based harassment. Our investigation has also found that the executive chamber. Responded to allegations of sexual harassment. In ways that violated their own internal policies. And also constituted. Unlawful retaliation. With respect to one of the complaints. The final point based on our investigation we concluded. Cut the executive Chamber's workplace culture. One bright with bullying fear and intimidation on the one hand. While normalizing the frequent flirtations and gender based comments by the governor on the other. Created the conditions that allowed. The sexual harassment and retaliation to a car and to persist. We find that the governor on many occasions he engaged in sex based harassing conduct and conversations. The most serious could it was the governor's unwelcome physical contact with women including touching intimate body parts. He engaged in misconduct with state employees. Including those who didn't work in the executive chamber as well as non employees. One current employee who we identified as executive assistant number one injured repeated physical violations. A November 16 20/20 in the executive mansion. The governor hunt executive assistant number one. And reached under her blouse to grab her breast. This is a culmination of a pattern of inappropriate sexual conduct. Including numerous close and intimate hugs where the governor held are so closely that her breasts rich pressed against his body. Annie sometimes ran his hands up and down his her back while he did so. They are also several occasions on which the governor rancher buck. Executive assistant number one had vowed that she's gonna take these violations as she put it. To the grayish she was terrified that if she spoke out she would lose her job. But she broke down in front of colleagues. When she heard the governor on March 3 20/20 one in his press conference claimed that he had never touched anyone in appropriately. Jim confided in her coworkers who saw her breakdown as to what had happened. And they were the ones that reported to conduct for attorneys in the executive chamber. The governor also several times inappropriately touched a state trooper assigned to unit to protect the governor. In an elevator while standing behind the trooper he ran his finger from her neck down her spine and said hey you. Another time she was standing holding the door open for the governor. As he passed he took his open hand and ran across her stomach from her belly button to where she did hipper she keeps her gun. She told us that she felt completely violated. To have the governor touch her as she put it to treat her chest and her privates. To go governor also are in Tripoli touched women who were attending a work related events at which the governor made remarks. At one event in September 2019. While having his picture taken with an employee of a state and city. The governor grab this young woman's but. At another event in May have 2017. To governor Crist and ran his fingers across the chest of a woman. While reading the name of her company whose logo was on her chest. The governor also engaged in a widespread pattern of subjecting women and when it hugs and kisses and touching them in ways that made him uncomfortable. Conduct that is not just old fashioned affectionate behavior as she and some of his staff members would have it. But unlawful sex based harassment could. In addition to the physical conduct our investigation found that the governor. Regularly make comments to staff members and state employees there were offensive and gender based. For example. The governor crossed the line many times when speaking with Charlotte Dennett a brief for an executive assistant. Particularly in spring of 20/20. When she decided in the governor that she'd been sexually assaulted in college he asked her for the details of her assault. When talking about potential girlfriends he said he thought he date women as young as 22. Knowing that miss Bennet was 25 it's time. He asked her whether she had ever been with older man. She told her that he was lonely and wanted to be touched a key Astor she was monogamous and what she thought about monogamy. He speculator and how her history as a sexual assault survivor might affect her romantic life. She told her that she looks like daisy duke. She suggested that she get a tattoo she was contemplating on her but how nasty (%expletive) any piercings anywhere other than her ears. Miss Bennett texted to a friend on the day where many of these comments were made but she was upset and confused. And that she was shaking. Another example. Is the governor's comments to the state trooper the same trooper he touched on the stomach and back. After the governor had become single she asked the trooper how old she was. When she responded she's an early twenties she said that's too old for him. He then asked her how much of an age difference she thought he could have between him and a girlfriend and have the public still accept it. She suggested it might be a good idea to stick with women at least as old as your daughter's. She then tried to deflect the conversation by asking the governor what she was looking for in a girlfriend. She responded that he was looking for somebody who could handle pain. Another time for the governor found out that the trooper was engaged he asked her why she want to get married because among other things your sex drive goes down. As. Such as the governor repeatedly asking executive assistant number one whether she would cheat on her husband. Saying to her if you are single that things I would duty you. Telling her that she looked great for her age which is early thirties and her mother. Calling her and coworker Alyssa McGrath mingle mama's. Comparing Lindsay boiling to more attractive version of one of his ex girlfriend spent actresses. Women also described to us having the governor seek them out stare intently at them looked them up and down. We're gazed at their Chester but. In sum the governor routinely interacted with women in ways that focus on their gender. Sometimes in explicitly sexual eyes manner in ways that women found deeply humiliating and offensive. Both federal and state locked prohibit gender based harassment in the workplace. Infect the governor himself in August to 2019. Past a lot to changed or eliminated in New York State there requirement that harassing Condit needed to be severe or pervasive. In New York how well we need only show that she was treated less well at least in part because of her gender. The beverage conduct detailed in the report clearly needs and far exceeds the standards. We also find the executive chamber failed to follow its own harassment policies and procedures. Once it on paper are consistent with your legal requirements. This is exemplified by the handling of Charlotte then its complaint. In junior twice when he. Miss Bennett told the governor's chiefs of staff about recent conversations of a sexual nature. There were so uncomfortable. That she no longer wanted to interact with the governor. The chief of staff relayed this to its complaints to others in the governor's inner circle and transferred miss Bennett within days. Two weeks later the chief of staff and special counsel spoke with Hispanic coup. 2019. The chief of staff and special counsel Paul families than it T credible. The chief of staff consulted with a special counsel and with Melissa Derosa the secretary to the governor. And they decided they did not need to report this to the governor's office of employer relations scour or conduct any meaningful investigation. They simply moved Hispanic and instituted a policy of not having a junior staffer of the alone was a governor. And even that they said was to protect. Governor. That response we find was a violation of the executive Chamber's harassment policy. Which clearly requires that all possible harassment he reported to go or. And investigated. Jets six months later in December 20 it's funny when Lindsay boiling treated that she had been sexually harassed by the governor. The executive chamber once again failed to report issued to go or. Although mr. row so the special counsel and certain other advisors. New allegations. That Charlotte Bennett had made that the special counseling sound credible. No one treated ms. spoilers allegations seriously. Other that is a threat to the governor. Rather than any effort to determine if the governor had engaged in a pattern of sexually harassing behavior. A team of senior staffers former staffers and outside confidants with no official title role. Mobilize to attack and try to neutralize this Boylan by sharing disparaging information with the press. We came hours of this four islands December 13 20/20 tweed alleging sexual harassment. She members of the governor's inner circle had obtained confidential. Memos ones there were stamped attorney client privilege they are primarily about any interaction between the spoiler and an assistant. Redacted the names of individuals other than was Boylan and started sending memos to reporters. There was also a proposed letter or op Ed drafted by the governor that went through several drafts. The letter attacked missed boiling for alleged conduct should at work. For alleged conduct with men other than a governor. As well as posh wedding various political conspiracies. Including that is Boylan was funded by far right Republicans and supporters of Donald Trump. Although the letter was never published it was send or read to variety of people outside the executive chamber. He had to get their advice or asked him to sign their names so it. And share ultimately with at least one member of the press. The governor was arguing for the release of that letter. She is finally convinced revenge hit by a number of people who thought the letter was a bad idea in part because what was in the letter couldn't be substantiated. And because they thought that victims shaming we've dad as a strategy. Both federal and state law prohibit an employer from taking any action. They would dissuade a reasonable employees. Or former employees. From making or supporting a charge of discrimination. Under that standard the confidential release internal records to the press and the dissemination of the letter disparaging this Boylan constituted unlawful retaliation.

