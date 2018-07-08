Transcript for O'Connor holds early lead, hoping to give GOP huge upset

Hey there on ABC news political director Rick Klein here and our New York headquarters along with Mary Alice parks were tracking a number of races primary voting in four states Kansas Missouri. Michigan and Washington and a special election in Ohio. That is now within one point very very close election let's check in on that in a second vote we're also seeing some praise and results of our Michigan. The we have giant her holiday think on the dollar in our colleagues who is dare. Who's been out one of the headquarters. One of the watch parties from a guy who was the underdog but was hoping for a big victory Johnny are you with us. Yet I am here. Gas so Bernie Sanders had backed this gentle man he was hoping to be sort of the for crescent insurgent right now it's not. Looking so good what's the mood in the room like where you are. Yep folks are still kind of mulling around here watching result and these decrepit not protected the democratic side. But your right that this really seems to be to speak for those regret that there were open for another upset. And it's great Albert that was picked. The associated read this project the rate on the Republican side or the state attorney general bill purity. Do it is an ally Donald Trump and Batman another victory for Donald company its primary. Back here cycle Judy's close ally government and locked up president I'm a lot on the campaign trail but that matter rally. In April here in state it be a debate. And it governor but the back. Incumbent governor Rick Snyder it it really stepped up what is sort of the year really changed again and probably one the most competitive statewide race. Despite aired. And again no no projection from the Associated Press yet but so far of the Los I had not looking good for him to spinal believe momentum thank you. Johnny I wanna flip over to Ohio where Adam Kelsey is standing by outside the Columbus area man this is a tight race in a mostly is only getting tighter. As the evening goes on what can you tell us about the outstanding vote what are we looking for particularly in Delaware county and some of these Columbus suburbs. That might tell us where things are are leaning in this very Republican district. Because it's the only two areas written were still reeling. Stance on amounts of goods coming in in the more rural areas need sleep Alderson areas you've got almost all. As expected. Heavily Republican including areas I've delivered for slave owners and these small powerful forces. It's just it's an outstanding areas Franklin County his home district fourteen U O'Connor lives solid lead. There was about 30% of outstanding class that I. Senior economist at 82. We've always. About half hour ago admitted she analyzing Russert back to. Right now. In the book parties are looking for a morale this from the special election. But what's interesting for Democrats as they could mean he'd get more on this even if they list if they get really close within one or two points. They'll go back to their donors and argue they made up all this brown in even a ruby red area. Are you hearing that there's possibly excitement even if he doesn't he get out but just gets close. Wolf Mary Alice everything that you said is exactly true harassing more optimistic about chances. An Ohio State looked back. Killing series in Ohio. Daniel. Doesn't mean. Like you're saying. Step back and looks at present. Gary's 35 point. Just go ahead and. And these guys are hoping not sickened each other yet is bombs and O'Connor no matter what happens tonight they're gonna face each other again about eighty days and one of them so anticipated a weirdest with that is that election season. Our thanks Adam Kelsey we'll be checking out checking back as the night goes on once again tracking primary voting in four states news to the special election in Ohio the last selecting the year. Mary Alice park some recline stick with us will be back in about 25 minutes with more here ABC news lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.