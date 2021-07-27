Transcript for Officers on front lines of Jan. 6 riot testify in 1st select committee hearing

Now to the January 6 insurrection in the congressional hearing on it police officers who protected the capitol on January 6. They give emotional testimony in the first hearing in the select committee investigating the events of that day they re lived the harrowing moments. They say stay with them everyday you could see it written in their faces moments. When rioters shouted kill him with his own gun and you're going to dive and far worse ABC's Kara Phillips. Joins us live from Capitol Hill with more cure you were there. Two day for this euros and watching it back here what stood out. For you from this here. What Terry I would. Because we live here in DC were in the same bureau we always reflect on times like this. Together and I'm curious to see if you feel the same way as well as I was watching this hearing. It is it was just so different from what we've experienced. Within the past couple of years. From the police officers and their testimony it was so emotional they were wiping away tears were catching their breath. They were at times shaking in taking a a glass of water and then even that committee members Terry usually there are a number of committee members who are grandstanding and they wanna have the question that goes viral and they want to create drama and cedar within. They hearing and that just simply didn't. Happened today it was a very. Emotional and respectful. And direct and straightforward. But what really struck me was the capitol police officer Sargent DNL. Because not only receive a police officer he also served in Iraq he he was an army soldier. And when he said that what he experienced. On the hill that day. Was. More scary. Than anything he ever experienced in Iraq that struck me. Being to Iraq four times embedded in war zones seeing what kind of destruction and and what terrorists had done to American troops into the Iraqi people for him to say that. About how he felt here in the United States of America on they killed. That really struck me today Terry. And let's talk about politics for a moment cure you've you've you mentioned that you know because. Speak a policy decide to to reject two of the proposed. Members from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy we have a very different feel in their Liz Cheney and and Adam Kensing your. The other mocked as polo as she Republicans. But I wonder if Jim Jordan some of the other sort of hardcore trump partisans were in there. Do you think we would have had. I hear which might have been mess here but truer to the spirit of the country. Now I think you would've been a totally different vibe energy Terry absolutely. And cancer and also Cheney that made it very clear that they were here they had a duty. To be here for democracy. For their job and they were going to rise above politics. Interesting to note though. Some of the most powerful political statements. About politics for made by the police officers themselves take a listen. What makes the struggle horror and more painful. Is too new so many of you. My fellow citizens. Including so many of the people optical my life. At risk to defend our downplaying or outright denying. I feel like I went to Helen Beck to protect them in the people in this room. But too many are now outselling needed hill doesn't exist. Were that hell actually wasn't that may. The indifference show and to mark colleagues is disgraceful. Let's four officers. We would do. We wouldn't stay home because we do is gonna happen we were so that's courageous. Also Terry you've probably noticed you didn't hear them say the name Tron but she did here officer done. Say the word hit man. All of those officers making it clear they want accountability. And they said to the committee members we want to see. Members of leadership held accountable for what they knew and what they did that day that led to that insurrection. So it'll be interesting to follow what the committee does next and if indeed we do see some subpoenas. Possibly the president. Those around him within the White House not the question according to the chairman from I was able to speak to this afternoon. Those are that the critical questions going forward Kara Phillips thanks to be in their fourth event.

