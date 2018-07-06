Transcript for Oprah delivers keynote speech at women's empowerment summit

Hear the words of Alice Walker. When she says what is real. Is what did happen. What happened to me and what happens to me is the most real of all she says. And I'm here. To testify. That what happened to them. Is a part of me. It's a part of us. It's a part of me. And they no woman. That question is at the heart of black women's collective experience. It isn't that we haven't tried to answer it it isn't that we haven't tried we have. But because it's often just us talking to us about. It. Because we're often only we will listen in when we talk into us about us. It's been difficult for us. To be heard. But not anymore. Not ignore because we have been national. Museum. Out African American history. Okay. Because there is this overall narrative really but there's also these specific. Black woman narrative without which the entire edifice is a lie. No matter how carefully constructed in my heart carefully presented as if it contains the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. It does not and cannot because it we are not there. If we are not there. The true American story cannot be told we've been silent for too long and make no mistake about this. There's a high price to be paid for accepting your own in visibility. There is a diminishing. I'm so. And spirit when the pictures you see and the definitions you hear never reflect yours specific. Woman this. When the truth of who you are is denied. Relentlessly. Aggressively. Like they should sleep I mean I grew up there was nobody on screen but book we. Nobody want to be book. So is it any wonder that we some times we sometimes fell silent and that that silence created a boy eight. A since of primal abandonment and despair sometimes. That has shaped not only our history. But has too often shaped our daily. Lives. Because it makes us. The fact that you never see yourself you never hear your stories to make should begin to. Doubt ourselves to wonder if we are lacking some elusive. Intangible thing. That could make us whole. It makes you feel isolated. It make should be confused. And you begin to wonder if you'll ever be enough. But this is what I know after thousands and thousands of interviews. Everybody feels. It's the human condition MI enough. But it's the human condition on steroids for black would been everywhere.

