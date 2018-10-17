Transcript for O'Rourke attacks Cruz as 'dishonest' in testy 2nd Texas Senate debate

Senator cruise is not going to be honest with you he's gonna make up positions and boats that I've never held or have ever take. He's dishonest why the president called and blinds add up and it's why the nickname stuck because it's true. Look that the climate is changing and man made climate change is a fact 300 years after the enlighten. We should be able to listen to the scientists and follow their advice and guidance they tell us that we still have time but the window is closing to get this what it's. Clear congressman O'Rourke pollsters have told him to come out on the attack Sophie wants to insult me and call me a liar that's fine. But you know John Adams famously said facts are stubborn things. So if you want to see the vote he cast for a ten dollar a barrel tax on oil. Go to our website it's Ted Cruz out of work and we won't put up the exact text of the vote and a link to congressman O Rourke to vote against the people of Texas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.