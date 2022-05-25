Patsy Mink, 1st woman of color elected to Congress, honored with portrait

A painting of the late Rep. Mink was unveiled at Statuary Hall Thursday in a ceremony celebrating her trailblazing efforts in the fight against sexual discrimination in sports and education.

