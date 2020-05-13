Transcript for Pediatric inflammatory syndrome cases rise in NYC

Number of hospitalizations. Are down again so that is good news. You rolling total of the number of hospitalizations. Has been down and that's good news. Number V divisions is bound and that's good news and new cases. Per day which is something we watch very carefully. Little bit up. But overall. Now. That's referred to that as the mountain Eusebio line of the mountain. Are on there we know from mountains CO fast we went up. And how much slower that the climb Wallace. And that's important that's what the national experts are talking about when they say. You could have been out very. That you couldn't recover from the increase the incline is very fast the virus. Travels very quickly. And then the getting control of the outbreak is much slower and much harder. And that was experience we had here in New York to see how fast it went out. And how many did eighties. Super effort by New Yorkers it took to get that spread under control. And to reduce the rate of new cases. The number of lives lost. Still painfully and tragically. High these are not numbers these are families. These most individuals their fathers and mothers and Brothers and sisters in. 166. Families are in pain today. And they are in our thoughts and prayers. When you look at where we are today. We just about we're we work when we started this terrible situation. So we have hopefully come through the worse we paid a heck of a price for it but we've come through the worse. We're of the things we've been very. Diligent in doing is taking care of our central workers. We owe them you know this Villa right thing in life and wrong thing this bill. Obligation. And gratitude. And the essential workers we owe. We closed down everything we communicated how important it was to do that how deadly this virus was and then we told. The essential workers but you are to show up tomorrow even though this is it deadly virus we need you to show up. Nurses doctors transit workers. Police officers we need you to go to work while everybody else can. Stay home try to be safe. The meters tremendous sacrifice. And I asked them to do it myself they have today. And I told them we would do everything we needed to do to protect them we've been doing testing of the essential workers. To see if we have the problem. Anywhere. And good news. Has been. The. Front yard workers. Are testing at lower rates. Then the general population. So downstate New York the transit workers. Tested about 14%. Of the overall number. Tested positive. That's compared to New York City where about nineteen point 9% of the general population. The health care workers 12%. Think about that nurses doctors and emergency rooms. 12%. You know what that means and means PPE works masks work gloves work. Hand sanitizing works. Because now we're seeing cases. The department of health is investigating. And New York is in many ways. The the tip of the arrow here. Looking at a harbor in two cases. Where. Children. Who may have been infected with the cobra virus. Show symptoms. Of an inflammatory. Disease like Kawasaki disease or toxic shock like syndrome. We have lost three children in New York because of this. Five year old boy seven year old boy in an eighteen year old girl and these cases. Are all across the state. Predominantly. Where the populations. 60% of these children. Tested positive. For the Colbert virus 40%. Tested positive for the antibodies. Of the Covert bars okay. That means children either car suddenly had the virus. War could've had at several weeks ago. And now have the antibodies. Saying that they had the virus and they recovered from the virus. 70% of the cases went into icu. Which means this series. When. You go to intensive care that means it's serious. 19%. Resulted in incubation. Which means the very serious 43% of the cases are still hospitalized. On the age when they say children. It's across the board can be on the one Euro can be up to 20/20 one Euro. Majority between -- years old and fourteen years old. Its effects. Children of all races. And it's not just in New York. The department of health sent an alert to 49 other states doctors worker has been. Leaving this conversation nationwide. Fourteen other states are now investigating cases in their state. For. Possible. Inflammatory disease for children related to Covert five European countries are now looking at office. Because it happened. After the fact and does not presented as a normal cold case. It may not have been initially diagnosed as a corporate case Covert cases of normally respiratory. This is not predominantly respiratory it's an inflammation of the blood vessels which could affect the heart. So it's more cardiac. Case then a respiratory case. Which is a new manifestation. Of the Covert. Virus department of health is being very aggressive in doing the investigation. And also talking to other states countries about what they may have learned. Partnering with Rockefeller university and the new your genome center to see if there's anything in the DNA of these cases. But parents. Have to be aware of this. The predominant signs. Fever. Abdominal pain skin rash. Other symptoms. Change in skin color or difficulty feeding trouble breathing racing heart. Lethargy irritability or confusion so it's a wide array of symptoms as you can see. Which makes it even harder for a a parent. To know exactly what they're dealing with.

