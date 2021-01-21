Transcript for Pelosi addresses next steps in impeachment trial of former President Trump

We will be and then have a few days. When I'll be talking with the managers. As to win. The senate will be ready with the trial. On that then president of the United States. For his role. In instigating. An insurrection. On house on the capital of the United States on our democracy. It will be soon I don't think it will be long. But it but will not do. I don't think it's very unifying to say. Oh let's just forget it and move on. That's not how unified. Divide and fed it beautifully. Going to unite you must remember. And we must. We must in this thing and it. That's our responsibility to uphold the integrity. Of the congress of the United States flag came here within and affection that was made available for members and staff. About the trauma of what happened on January 5. Talked about. Physical. Ecological. I experienced trauma and the rest that if damage. That it damage that must be. Addressed. The Brazilian that we want to say. We tried to do that night but coming right back. Opening up the session of congress for feeding proceeding with the business at hand. Accounting of the Electoral College vote to ascertain that Dubai. And come Harris president and vice president of the ninth day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.