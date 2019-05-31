Transcript for Pentagon marks 1 year without on-camera briefing

Pentagon which is a quiet milestone today it has been exactly one year since the defense department's last on camera briefing from a top spokesperson. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has promised they will return. But that won't happen for at least a week the briefing room is closed until next Friday for carpet installation. And other maintenance. Sixty women are suing the FBI accusing the bureau of sponsoring quote good old boy network at its titanium academy. The New York Times reports poll also claims the women were subjected to discrimination. And sexual harassment some of the plane it's the say they were penalized for doing things that male colleagues got away wet. No comment on the lawsuit but the FBI told the times it's committed to sponsoring a work environment for all employees are valued and respected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.