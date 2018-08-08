Transcript for Less than 1 percent separates Ohio special election candidates

On ABC news political director Rick Klein were coming off a big night of primary a special election voting in four states with primaries and once they with a special election. Some big voting and some big lessons and some mixed messages all around starting with that race in Ohio special election to fill. A vacant house seat deep red Republican. Territory the Republican candidate clinging to a very narrow lead it appears that he's likely to hang on. But keep in mind this is a Republican district that was Harry by the president by eleven points the last Republican congressman by 35 so. If Republican wins by only a few hundreds are a thousand votes. Very bad sign for Republicans. Meanwhile some high profile primaries president trump got involved late in the Kansas governor's race. And it looks like his candidate is going to end election night ahead Chris call back the controversial secretary of state. Numerically on top although that could very easily be headed for a run off so. It raises questions about what Trump's endorsement means. Meanwhile on the left in Michigan eight B blow to. Progressive hopes Bernie Sanders came in late to try to campaign for Alley the C personnel Alexandria posse of Cortez was campaigning for. But how. Happened that that candidate. The lisle site had fell short in the gubernatorial primary instead Gretchen wit her will be the democratic gubernatorial nominee in Michigan part of a record number of women running for governor and for house seats. In addition some history sets he made in Michigan it looks like the first Muslim American woman. Ever elected to congress a will be seated from the Detroit area there that's all for now I'm Rick Klein for ABC news.

