Transcript for Pete Buttigieg addresses impeachment probe post-Democratic debate

Are you feel tonight you're quite a moment out there yeah a great opportunity for us to get our message out to make sure that I make clear our vision for bringing as deep and broadest possible sense of belonging into the future this country. In into this campaign I wanna reach out to everybody who is ready for change. And include them in this. You talk about building Arab a bridge to Republicans and divide in this country bringing people together I want ask about impeachment. What's your view of the process if in fact house Democrats can't get any Republicans to come on board and day. That a failure for Democrats is that something that you that you find to be disappointed. It's never a failure but it would be as ever failure to call in a constitutional process to do the right thing and upholds the rule of law at least two wouldn't be a failure on the part of Democrats. He would be disappointing if Republicans who I know I'm talking about congressional Republicans. I knew that deep down they know better. If they can't summon the courage to stand up. The burger regret how they are remembered in history and in that sense it doesn't make the impeachment proceeding a mistake but it would represent a sad day for America. And finally mr. mayor if you could address the issue of race that was brought up on I'm curious that we was brought up by the two African Americans and decide what your commitment is going for you talk a lot about Rick passionately about your own faith and Huntley. What are you doing as a white man. Man to try to relate to a lot of voters that this and the brokers and Harris were talking about doing this affected by the party. You'll look for stalled there are a lot of voters I talk too who feel that they've been abused by one party and taken for granted by the other I think that. Deserves to be taken seriously and so my personal commitment. Is to take every opportunity to reach up to black voters to explain what I propose to do the kinds of things that are in the Douglas plan that has been. Praised his most comprehensive vision on tearing down systemic racism but before we get to the what. Sharing a little more about why because I I get that I'm a new figure on the stage. That a lot of black voters. Again have a high bar for trust are still getting to know me I need to make sure there's an understanding of why I care so much about these issues. Here people to judge of South Bend, Indiana thank you so much and certainly.

