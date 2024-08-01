Political consultant on Trump’s answers at the NABJ convention

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with co-founder of BARO Strategies Julie Roginsky about former President Trump’s remarks to black journalists and Vice President Harris’s campaign goals.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live