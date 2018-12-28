Political moments that shaped 2018

More
2018 will be remembered as a year of significant political upheaval, both in Washington and across the United States.
4:08 | 12/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Political moments that shaped 2018

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60055365,"title":"Political moments that shaped 2018","duration":"4:08","description":"2018 will be remembered as a year of significant political upheaval, both in Washington and across the United States.","url":"/Politics/video/political-moments-shaped-2018-60055365","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.