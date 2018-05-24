Pompeo reads Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un

More
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reads President Donald Trump's letter aloud at the start of his testimony in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
1:58 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pompeo reads Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55407822,"title":"Pompeo reads Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un","duration":"1:58","description":"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reads President Donald Trump's letter aloud at the start of his testimony in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.","url":"/Politics/video/pompeo-reads-trumps-letter-kim-jong-55407822","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.