'Poppy Memorial' at National Mall honors 645,000 war dead on Memorial Day weekend

A pop-up installation of 645,000 red flowers, encased in a translucent structure, were installed Thursday night and is adorning the southwestern side of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
05/25/18

Transcript for 'Poppy Memorial' at National Mall honors 645,000 war dead on Memorial Day weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

