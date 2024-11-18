Prosecutors accuse Sean Combs of attempting to influence witnesses, jury pool

Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of trying to influence witness testimony unlawfully. He allegedly used other inmates' phone accounts and made three-way calls to people not on his approved contacts list.

November 18, 2024

